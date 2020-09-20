BidaskClub Upgrades Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to “Buy”

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.11.

Get Beigene alerts:

BGNE stock opened at $273.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.22 and its 200-day moving average is $184.01. Beigene has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $275.34.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 27,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total value of $6,948,851.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,633,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,329,087.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $906,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,330,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,254,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,906 shares of company stock worth $100,790,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Beigene by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,679 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Beigene by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after acquiring an additional 701,444 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Beigene by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,140,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Beigene by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Beigene by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.