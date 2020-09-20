BidaskClub Upgrades IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Buy

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $83.88 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $89.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a current ratio of 18.01.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 41,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $1,872,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.78 per share, with a total value of $1,823,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,589.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 193,125 shares of company stock worth $9,662,662 and have sold 2,207 shares worth $117,524. Company insiders own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 184.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 35,350 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 42.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

