BidaskClub Upgrades Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) to “Buy”

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Shares of UNIT opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 65.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Uniti Group by 142.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

