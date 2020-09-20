BidaskClub Upgrades YY (NASDAQ:YY) to Hold

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on YY from $88.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on YY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on YY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of YY in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Get YY alerts:

Shares of YY opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. YY has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $99.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.18.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.81. The business had revenue of $826.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.97 million. YY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of YY by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in YY by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in YY by 20.1% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 44,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in YY by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in YY by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.