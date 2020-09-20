Bilby PLC (LON:BILB) Insider Acquires £19,999.98 in Stock

Bilby PLC (LON:BILB) insider Sangita Shah acquired 111,111 shares of Bilby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.98 ($26,133.52).

LON:BILB opened at GBX 17.75 ($0.23) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and a PE ratio of 6.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bilby PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 29 ($0.38).

Bilby Company Profile

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. It offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

