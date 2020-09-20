Bismuth (BIS) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $5,475.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

