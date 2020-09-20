BlackCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $15,422.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023017 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000425 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,198,464 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.