Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) – Analysts at Pi Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a report issued on Tuesday, September 15th. Pi Financial analyst D. Kwan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$7.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

BLN opened at C$6.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.74 million and a P/E ratio of -30.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.74. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$8.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.40 million.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

