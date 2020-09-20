Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price objective raised by Pi Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

BLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $222.74 million and a P/E ratio of -30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$7.40.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

