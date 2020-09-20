Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

BXMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.21.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.19. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,906 shares of company stock worth $166,774. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,793,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

