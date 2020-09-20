B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 463 ($6.05).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BME shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective (up previously from GBX 340 ($4.44)) on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

BME traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 455.80 ($5.96). The stock had a trading volume of 24,655,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,407. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 498.80 ($6.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 475.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 383.71.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

