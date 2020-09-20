Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOUYF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bouygues from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bouygues from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Bouygues from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bouygues from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bouygues has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. Bouygues has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $44.46.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

