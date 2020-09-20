BP (NYSE:BP) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised BP from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.90 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.66.

Shares of BP stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BP has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BP will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after buying an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth about $23,628,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,194,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,516,000 after acquiring an additional 73,775 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

