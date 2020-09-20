Bread Hits Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Bread token can currently be purchased for $0.0850 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Bread has a market cap of $7.54 million and $95,366.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043989 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042725 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $481.35 or 0.04432698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009233 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034333 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

