BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

BNTGY opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

