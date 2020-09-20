Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BDGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Daniel Rubin acquired 4,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $102,800.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,919,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

