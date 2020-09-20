Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgewater Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Juran bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,178,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,858.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Juran bought 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $44,605.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at $12,117,065.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 93,651 shares of company stock valued at $890,064. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

