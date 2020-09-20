Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $44,098,781.60 in Stock

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $44,098,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MNRL stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $549.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 2.45.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 129.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 85.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.