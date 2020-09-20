Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. 330,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $816.78 million, a PE ratio of 526.57 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $2,453,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at $741,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,512,354.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,486. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

