Brokerages Anticipate Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $955.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will post $955.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $951.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $959.00 million. Delphi Technologies reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 35,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DLPH traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.74. 1,476,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,571. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.65. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

