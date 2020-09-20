Brokerages Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.31. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ ECHO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,093. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.08 million, a PE ratio of 165.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.4% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 154.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

