Brokerages Anticipate Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globalstar.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Globalstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

GSAT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 2,305,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

