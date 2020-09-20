Brokerages Anticipate Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Will Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) will announce earnings per share of $1.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Globe Life’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.69. Globe Life posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Globe Life.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 736,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,484,206.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 127,050 shares of company stock worth $10,557,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Globe Life by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.46. 836,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,678. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

