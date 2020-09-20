Brokerages Anticipate Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.18. Overstock.com posted earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $107,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,861.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $49,985.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,514 shares of company stock valued at $823,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 278,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.04. 5,844,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. Overstock.com has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.59 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

