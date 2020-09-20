Brokerages Expect Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Ameren reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.8% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 41.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $76.86. 2,281,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

