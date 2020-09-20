Brokerages Expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) will announce $46.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $47.20 million. Bridge Bancorp reported sales of $42.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $183.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.90 million to $191.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $175.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bridge Bancorp.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

BDGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Daniel Rubin purchased 4,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $121,381 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 54.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDGE traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 329,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,178. The firm has a market cap of $372.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.10. Bridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

