Brokerages Expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is $1.32. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings per share of ($1.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion.

BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $50.52. 3,120,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $67.36.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

