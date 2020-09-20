Brokerages Expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. Delphi Technologies reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.16%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

DLPH traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,571. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. Delphi Technologies has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 35,770.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 72.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

