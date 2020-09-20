Brokerages Expect Fsd Pharma Inc (NYSE:HUGE) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Fsd Pharma Inc (NYSE:HUGE) will report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fsd Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Fsd Pharma reported earnings of ($1.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fsd Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fsd Pharma.

Fsd Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fsd Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

NYSE:HUGE traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 66,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,381. Fsd Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

Fsd Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

