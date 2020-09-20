Brokerages Expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Haymaker Acquisition posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 318.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Haymaker Acquisition.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

OSW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 1,126,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,288. Haymaker Acquisition has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.33 million and a PE ratio of 15.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

