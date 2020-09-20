Brokerages Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will post sales of $67.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.91 million and the highest is $70.28 million. Navigator posted sales of $62.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $267.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.27 million to $274.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $318.17 million, with estimates ranging from $308.20 million to $328.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.56%.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navigator from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NYSE NVGS traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 66,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,414. The firm has a market cap of $530.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.0% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 104,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Navigator by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 30.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Navigator by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

