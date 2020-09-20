Brokerages Expect NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) to Announce $1.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) will report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy posted earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $9.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,344,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after buying an additional 2,424,235 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,238,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in NRG Energy by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,712,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,613 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,208,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,977,000 after purchasing an additional 690,269 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,173,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 95,019 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,561,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

