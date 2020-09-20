Brokerages Set Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target at $39.38

Shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Accolade from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Accolade stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. 1,928,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,083. Accolade has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

