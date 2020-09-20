Brokerages Set Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Target Price at $21.50

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.85. 1,360,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. Cactus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.29 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,577,000. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cactus by 78.1% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 441,293 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at about $8,252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cactus by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,270,000 after buying an additional 380,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 233,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.