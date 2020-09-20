Brokerages Set Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Target Price at $24.83

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

CCBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,686,000 after purchasing an additional 114,656 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 79,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,049. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $340.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

