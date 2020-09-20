Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) PT at $17.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 25,807 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $322,587.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 20,444 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $255,141.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,436. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

