Brokerages Set Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Target Price at $347.77

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $347.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.26. 4,006,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,164,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 12,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

