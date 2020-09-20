Brokerages Set ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) PT at $86.40

Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in ONE Gas by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,217,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,967,000 after acquiring an additional 89,476 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.51. 700,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,031. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.20. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

