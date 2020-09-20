Brokerages Set Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Price Target at GBX 53.57

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 51.43 ($0.67).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Premier Oil to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

LON:PMO traded down GBX 1.08 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 18.39 ($0.24). 8,738,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,608,387. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.72. Premier Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120.70 ($1.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

