Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lennar Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennar in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $7.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Shares of LEN opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,127.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Lennar by 231.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

