Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

MHVYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

MHVYF opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs.

