Brokers Offer Predictions for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($4.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($5.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($5.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

