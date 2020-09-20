Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BPY. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.25 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.45.

BPY opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $20.58.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 49.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

