Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRKL. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.71. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

