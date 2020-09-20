BTIG Research Boosts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $120.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Zillow Group from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Zillow Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Zillow Group stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.36. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $97.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2,018.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 581.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

