BTIG Research Raises US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $30.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on USFD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised US Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.44.

NYSE:USFD opened at $25.28 on Thursday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $43.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -180.56 and a beta of 1.46.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of US Foods by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,721,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,938,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,134 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

