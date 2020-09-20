Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 1,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 533.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

