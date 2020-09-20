Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.46 and a twelve month high of C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Calibre Mining will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

