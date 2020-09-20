Callisto Network Achieves Market Cap of $839,931.06 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $839,931.06 and $22,522.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 50.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, Exrates and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.03406769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00046754 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

