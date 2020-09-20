Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $13.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 32.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 821,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 318,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 33.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMBM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.47. 155,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,235. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $423.07 million, a PE ratio of 117.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.68 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.